Emergency shelter opens for Flathead Co. residents displaced by wildfires

KALISPELL — Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter for the general population that is being affected by the wildland Fires in Flathead County.

The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter will be located at Canvas Church - 255 Summit Ridge Drive, Kalispell.

It will be open at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30th.

If you are displaced and in need of lodging assistance, please go directly to Canvas Church. If volunteers are not readily available, please call 406-215-1514 and ask for assistance.

Those who plan to use the emergency shelter should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, flashlights, bedding, and anything else they need in order to be comfortable.

Additional Red Cross Shelters have been set up at the following locations:

Missoula: Cold Springs School, 625 Briggs. St.

Ronan: Ronan High School, 130 3rd Ave. N.W.

Arlee: Arlee Community Center, 34806 Pow Wow Road

Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free.

