Equipment sparks fire north of Whitefish

WHITEFISH — Equipment used to hay sparked a wildfire Saturday afternoon north of Whitefish.

According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation the North Lake Fire is burning near the north end of Whitefish Lake.

Aerial support was dispatched to the North Lake Fire Saturday around 1:00 p.m. after being observed and reported by Werner Peak Lookout.

Upon arrival at the incident, it appeared that the fire had spread from a dry hayfield into an adjacent timber stand with dense fuels.

The fire is estimated at 5 acres.

The main spread of the fire has been knocked down, but numerous spot fires have been reported and are at 0% containment.

There are no evacuations at this time for this incident.

