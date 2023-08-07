Watch Now
Evacuations ordered for areas near the Niarada Fire in Lake County

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is issuing an evacuation notice for some homes in the area of the Niarada Fire burning outside of Elmo.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 11:06:55-04

ELMO — ELMO - Evacuation orders were given on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, for residents at the Niarada fire burning near Elmo.

No structures were immediately being threatened, but officials say the precautionary evacuation was done to prepare for future fire growth and movement.

Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies alongside firefighters are evacuating residents south of Highway 93 from Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane.

The residences covered by the notice are south of Highway 93 between Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane.

The evacuation notice covers the following roads:

  • Alexander Lane
  • Early Dawn Road
  • Spring Lane Road
  • Walking Horse Lane
  • Windward Heights Road
  • Wildhorse View
  • Buffalo Bridge Road
  • Saddle Drive
  • Island Butte Lane
  • Bridle Path
  • Ten Deuce Way
  • Cliffview Drive
  • Ricketts Road

Crews are battling the blaze hard with scooper planes and helicopters but it continues to grow.

People are asked to be aware of high traffic as people move cattle and other belongings out of the area.

“It is a precaution with how much the fire moved last night. The incident commander feels prudent to do evacuation today just in case it really runs again like it did last night. So just as a precaution,” said Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

The fire, which started on July 30, 2023, has already burned more than 14,000 acres.

“We're hoping that they will get it cut off with the scooper planes working here and the crews that are working. We're hoping to get it cut off,” said Sheriff Bell.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Polson High School for people displaced by the fire.

We will continue to monitor the incident as it progresses.

