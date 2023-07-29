Extra support deployed to Big Knife fire burning near Arlee

ARLEE — Due to forecasted high winds, staffing was increased Friday night on the Big Knife Fire burning east of Arlee.

CT Camel with CSKT Division of Fire says local fire departments and emergency responders from Polson, Ronan, Arlee, Mission, Charlo, Polson city and Polson rural, DNRC and Lake County will be staging in Arlee Friday tonight to be ready in the event wind pushes the fire toward homes.

In addition to the fire crew, fuel break prep along the S Canal road continues. This break is being implemented to create a point for firefighters to engage the fire in the event the fire comes down the mountain.

Aircraft have also been used to put retardant along the southern edge of the to slow fire progression if it continues to move south.

Emergency vehicles will be in the area and the public should drive slowly or remain out of the area when possible.

The Red Cross has set up at the Arlee Community Center at 34086 Pow Wow Road.

At this time there is only an evacuation warning to certain residents nearest to the fire.