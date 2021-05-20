Fire danger hiked to "moderate" on Flathead Indian Reservation

RONAN — The fire danger has been raised on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Wildland fire officials with the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire have raised fire danger to "moderate".

While debris burning with a permit is still open at this time, fire officials are urging people not to burn on windy days.

A burn permit is required between May 1 to June 30. Residents can apply for a permit here.

In addition, everyone who burns needs to have water on-scene and a tool suitable for throwing dirt on an escaping fire prior to ignition.

Lake, Missoula, and Sanders County fire crews have been busy this spring with numerous escaped debris burns.

"Please be vigilant if you do decide to burn," a social media post advises.