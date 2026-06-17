Fire danger in Missoula County raised to 'moderate'

Due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation, wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) have raised the fire danger within Missoula County to MODERATE, effective immediately. When fire danger is moderate, fires readily start in open, dry grassland and spread quickly on windy days. Residents and visitors are asked to use caution when using fire. Keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving.

“Despite the rain we have received these last few weeks, vegetation is dry and warm temperatures have raised conditions to moderate,” says Betsy Pickhardt, Community Preparedness and Fire Prevention Specialist for the Southwestern Land Office DNRC, “always extinguish campfires completely and do not burn piles on hot windy days.”

Outdoor burning in Missoula County remains open. This includes the General, Essential Agriculture, and Prescribed Wildland Outdoor Burning seasons. If you are planning to burn, please be aware of the conditions of not only your burn pile, but the vegetation in the surrounding area and forecasted weather. Always monitor the weather as wind conditions can change. Fire can spread quickly in dry grass on windy days.

After activating your permit, have an adequate supply of personnel, water, and equipment to control your burn, and do not leave it unattended until it is cold-to-the-touch. Never burn more than you can adequately handle and do not build piles near tall grasses, overhanging trees, or near structures.