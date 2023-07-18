Fire danger level bumped up to 'high' in Missoula area

MISSOULA - Fire protection agencies have raised the fire danger in Missoula County to 'high' because of increasing temperatures and drying vegetation.

Fire officials note that under high fire danger, dry grasses and needles ignite easily and fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control.

Unattended campfires are likely to escape, and high-intensity burning is likely to occur on slopes and concentrated grassy areas.



People are being urged to be careful when recreating outdoors as on average, three out of every four wildfires in Missoula County are human-caused.

Campfires should be attended and people should use established fire rings.

Drown campfires with water, stir the coals and embers, then drown again and make sure the campfire is cool to the touch before leaving it.

If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

Officials note recreational fires are illegal within Missoula City limits.

Additionally, outdoor burning season is closed in Missoula County and all burn permits are invalid.

Visit https://www.mcfpa.org/ to learn more about outdoor burning seasons, rules, and fire prevention tips.

Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, trailer chains, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire that can spread quickly.

People are asked to use extreme caution with any activity that could potentially lead to a wildland fire.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for information on fire restrictions, fire information, and wildfire preparedness and prevention in Montana.