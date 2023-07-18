Missoula County Emergency Management reminds people to be cautious of fire danger

MISSOULA - Fire danger is on the rise in Missoula, so county officials increased the danger from moderate to high on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Due to increasingly hot temperatures and dry vegetation, Missoula County Emergency Management along with other fire prevention protection agencies have decided the danger for wildfires is now high.



They are encouraging people to stay vigilant and cautious when it comes to fires.

“In Missoula County, at least three or four fires are started by humans,” Missoula County Emergency Management wildfire preparedness coordinator Max Rebholz says.

Mid-July is a fairly typical time to raise the fire danger, according to Rebholz. In fact, the danger was raised on the exact same day last year.

Claire Peterson Max Rebholz is the wildfire preparedness coordinator for Missoula County Emergency Management



Rebholz says lighting campfires outside of a designated ring, not completely cooling down coals and even starting motors can cause wildfires.

“You know, not burning when it's windy outside," he says. "It’s a good idea to carry a shovel and jugs of water with you so, if you are having that fire, you're able to drown it right away, stir those coals and embers, drown again and then before you leave, making sure that that fire is cool to the touch.”

Robholz says other than mtfireinfo.org, people can visit montanawildfiresmoke.org to see in which areas are unsafe for recreation due to air quality.

