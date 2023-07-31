Fire destroys numerous structures in Lolo neighborhood

LOLO — Fire agencies are still investigating what sparked a 20-acre fire in Lolo Sunday night that destroyed numerous structures.

Missoula Rural Fire District Fire Chief Chris Newman says they were dispatched Sunday just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a grass fire in the 12000 block of Triple L Lane in Lolo.

While responders were en route, crews were notified that structures were threatened.

MRFD requested mutual aid assistance from neighboring fire departments.

When MRFD arrived on the scene they found a wind-driven fire rapidly spreading through grass and brush.

Newman says unfortunately, the fire had already reached some of the structures prior to fire department arrival and crews went to work to contain the fire and prevent further damage.

Four structure engines, three water tenders, 10 wildland engines, and two command vehicles responded to the fire, along with two USFS saw crews.

Air tankers and helicopters were also utilized. 52 firefighters helped to knock down the blaze and the fire was contained to approximately 20 acres.

Loss estimates include one mobile home lost and one damaged, four shops/garages lost, 12 outbuildings/sheds lost, and 11 vehicles/RV’s were lost or damaged.

Three civilians were treated for smoke inhalation and one firefighter suffered a knee injury.

Fire investigators from MRFD and the USFS are on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

MRFD received assistance from the Missoula Fire Department, Florence Rural Fire District, East Missoula Rural Fire District, United States Forest Service (USFS), and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).