Fire restrictions being lifted across Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — Fire restrictions are being lifted across much of Northwest Montana following recent rains and continued cooler temperatures.

Interagency fire managers have announced that Stage II fire restrictions are being lifted this week.

A similar announcement was made for the Flathead Indian Reservation on Tuesday.

The following jurisdictions are rescinding current fire restrictions on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 12:01 a.m.:

Flathead National Forest lands including the Great Bear and Bob Marshall Wilderness, in Flathead, Lake, Missoula, Lewis and Clark, and Powell counties.

Kootenai National Forest lands in Flathead, Lincoln, and Sanders counties in Montana and Kootenai National Forest lands in Bonner and Boundary counties in Idaho.

Glacier National Park

Lost Trail and Swan River National Wildlife Refuge lands.

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Kalispell, Libby, Stillwater, and Swan Units. State land and private classified forested

Land within Flathead, Lake, and Lincoln counties.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, Region 1 within Flathead, Lake, Sanders, and Lincoln counties.

Flathead, Lake, and Lincoln counties

F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company lands will open to public use.

Stimson Private Timber Company lands will open to public use. Campfires are prohibited.

Flathead Ridge Ranch lands will open to public use. Campfires are prohibited.

The following jurisdictions are rescinding fire restrictions on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 12:01 a.m.:

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Plains Units. State land and private classified forested land within Sanders County.

Sanders County

The following jurisdictions are rescinding fire restrictions on Friday, Aug. 27 at 12:01 a.m.:

Green Diamond Resource Company lands in Lincoln, Sanders, and Flathead counties will open to public use. Campfires are prohibited.

SPP Montana timberlands in Lincoln, Sanders, and Flathead counties will open to public use. Campfires are prohibited.

Click here for more information on fire restrictions in Montana. Debris burning remains closed and does not open until Oct. 1.