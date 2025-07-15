Granite County to enact Stage I fire restrictions

PHILIPSBURG — Granite County will be enacting Stage I fire restrictions due to drought conditions and the high danger of wildfires.

The county commission issued a resolution on Tuesday.

Stage I Fire Restrictions

Rules:

Under Stage I Fire Restrictions, the following activities are prohibited:



Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site or improved site. Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. The rules will remain in effect until there is a change in fire danger and a resolution is adopted rescinding these rules.

Exemptions:

Exemptions to Stage I Fire Restrictions:



Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the activities prohibited within the fire restrictions. Person using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Persons conducting activities prohibited within the fire restrictions that possess written authorization from the appropriate land management agency. Any Federal, State or local office or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty. All lands within a town or city boundary are exempted. All lands subject to jurisdiction of a separate government agency. An exemption stated above does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.

Violation Penalties:



Any person or persons violating these Stage I Fire Restrictions set forth herein may be fined up to $5,000 individually, or $10,000 for an organization; and imprisoned up to six (6) months for violating such restrictions and closures.

Persons could be held liable for all suppression costs and damages caused by violating such Stage I Fire Restrictions set forth above.

Click here to view the latest fire restriction information for Montana.