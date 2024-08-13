Watch Now
Grouse Fire burning 4,100 acres near Wise River, 22% contained

Meagan Thompson/MTN News
The Grouse Fire 10 miles southwest of Wise River.
WISE RIVER — The Grouse Fire 10 miles southwest of Wise River has burned an estimated 4,100 acres and is 22% contained as of Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Fire managers report firefighters are continuing to make progress along the southern edge of the fire.

The Wednesday update notes the bulk of the fire is burning in inaccessible, very steep, and rocky terrain that was hit hard by the mountain pine beetle several years ago.

grouse fire map

The Grouse Fire is expected to burn until the first major snowfall.

There are 288 people battling the blaze which was first reported on July 25, 2024.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

