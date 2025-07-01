Bitterroot Forest moves fire danger level to high

MISSOULA — Fire danger in the Bitterroot National Forest has moved to "high" as temperatures climb into the 90s this week.

Bitterroot National Forest officials stated in a press release Tuesday that the fire danger level was raised due to expected lower relative humidities and warmer temperatures.

High fire danger means fires will start from most causes and spread rapidly. Unattended brush fires and campfires are likely to escape. High intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels.

Forest officials encourage everyone to help prevent human-caused fires over the 4th of July holiday. They advise leaving fireworks at home, keeping vehicle safety in mind, and drowning your campfire before leaving it. You're also asked to smoke responsibly and practice firearm safety.

It's also important to note that pyrotechnics are prohibited on Forest Service lands.

You can read the Bitterroot National Forest's full press release here.

