POLSON — A new fire has started six miles southeast of Polson Wednesday.

The Haymaker Fire is a lightning-caused fire burning outside of Polson in the Mission Mountains.

The fire is currently at 15 acres and 0% contained.

The blaze is burning in steep terrain with dense timber with no structures threatened.

Smokejumpers and aviation teams were ordered Thursday morning.

Single Engine Air Tankers are also assigned to the fire.