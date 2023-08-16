Increased fire activity on Doris Point visible from Flathead Valley

HUNGRY HORSE — Smoke from wildfires across Western Montana put on quite the show Tuesday afternoon as hot temperatures and low humidity kick up smoke plumes.

The Flathead National Forest reports smoke from the Doris Point Fire is visible from the Flathead Valley Tuesday evening as fire behavior has increased due to high temperatures and gusty winds.

Smoke columns from several fires will be visible throughout Tuesday evening as hot and dry weather is forecasted to continue into Thursday evening’s Fire Weather Watch.

The Doris Point Fire was lightning-caused and was detected on July 30. It is located on the west side of Hungry Horse Reservoir, within the current area closure.

At this time, the fire is in a remote location and is not burning near any homes or private property.

Fire managers are continuing to assess the situation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

South of the Doris Point Fire, there is potential to see an increase in activity from the Tin Solider Complex Tuesday evening and throughout the rest of the week as warm temperatures persist.

The Tin Soldier Complex fires are burning on the west side of the Hungry Horse Reservoir and the south fork of the Flathead River.

The smoke columns from this complex will potentially be visible from the Flathead Valley, south of the current column that can be seen from the Doris Point Fire.

CSKT Division of Fire also posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the Big Knife Firesmoke plumes would be visible due to hot and dry conditions.