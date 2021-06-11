Jefferson Co. Sheriff: Willow Creek Fire was human-caused

THREE FORKS — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has reported the Willow Creek Fire’s cause is human, as reported per the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).

The fire is located six miles southwest of Three Forks, west of Highway 287 and north of Highway 2. The Lewis & Clark Cavern entrance is located on Highway 2.

The Willow Creek Fire burned in grass, brush, and timber. Areas of the fire are very steep and inaccessible by fire engines.

Four helicopters dropped water on the fire's forward progress to reduce its spread during the first day and crews worked through the evening.

Approximately 54 structures are in the fire area. On Thursday, the fire held through the high winds and there was no growth to the fire.

Firefighters are working to secure the fire’s perimeter and begin mop-up operations.

The fire was first reported to Dillon Dispatch Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Local, state and federal firefighters responded quickly including fire departments from Gallatin, Broadwater and Jefferson counties.

