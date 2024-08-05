Johnson Fire holding at 305 acres, evacuation warnings in place

SULA — The lighting-caused Johnson Fire in Ravalli County is holding at 305 acres as of Monday and remains 0% contained.

The blaze is burning three miles south of the Springer Memorial Community in the East Fork.

Fire managers report cooler weather and some rain have resulted in little growth over the past two days.

Crews are working on a control line to prevent the fire from spreading toward structures roughly 1½ miles from the blaze.

An evacuation warning for residents of the East Fork Area from Little East Fork Road to Teepee Creek remains in effect.

A public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday at the Springer Memorial Clubhouse.

There are 60 firefighters assigned to the blaze.