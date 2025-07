LOLO — A wildfire that sparked Thursday afternoon continues to burn 11 miles west of Lolo.

The Bear Creek fire, which is estimated at between 10 and 20 acres, is burning primarily in timber.

MTN News The Bear Creek Fire is burning 11 miles west of Lolo.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports that two engines and a fuels module were on scene on Thursday evening, and more resources have been ordered.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations are in place at this time.