Lightning-sparked wildfire burning east of Hamilton

HAMILTON - A lightning-sparked wildfire is burning on the Bitterroot National Forest east of Hamilton.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports the Hog Trough Fire is burning three acres seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls and five miles east of the Black Bear Campground.

The blaze — which was discovered Sunday night — is burning near the border with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in an old burn fire scar from the 2000 fires.

There are no structures currently threatened, however, smoke can be seen from the Hamilton area.

The Bitterroot National Forest notes in a social media post that the fire — which is not staffed — is burning in remote and rugged terrain.

The Gird Point Lookout is observing the fire for potential growth and activity and reporting back to fire managers on the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge NFs.

Fire managers are working to develop a long-term strategy to contain the fire while also keeping firefighters and the public safe.