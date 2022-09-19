Little change seen at Bull Gin Complex fires

THOMPSON FALLS - The Bull Gin Complex of fires in Sanders County has grown slightly to 3,824 acres, according to the Monday update.

The Complex is comprised of the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire.

Government Fire : 2,413 acres; 0% contained

2,413 acres; 0% contained Billiard Fire: 1,125 acres; 6% contained

1,125 acres; 6% contained Isabella Lake Fire: 285 acres; 0% contained

The fires are expected to be fairly quiet, with minimal fire behavior continuing to move downhill in certain areas.

Firefighters will continue to maintain and advance control lines and protect values at risk.

A Northern Rockies Team 2 assumed command of the blazes on Monday morning.

Government Fire

The southeast area of the fire continues to be the most active portion of the blaze. Firefighters continue to focus on reinforcing control lines, especially where the fire continues to move downhill toward Rock Creek and Rock Creek Road. Crews are monitoring the handline and maintaining hoselays near private property in the area. Chipping along also Rock Creek Road continues. Engines are patrolling and monitoring structures along Government Road, while masticators advance work along the road.

Billiard Fire

Firefighters completed the contingency line along Fatman Road. Dozers also completed lines along the southeast side of the fire. Resources continue to monitor the fire in relation to these lines. Crews are improving the contingency lines along Road 2296, which connects Fatman Road and Blue Creek Road. Crews continue to patrol and monitor structures along Blue Creek, Blue Creek Bay, Hillside Lane, and Fatman Road.

Isabella Lake Fire

The fire remains unstaffed and monitored.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office placed the residents along Government Mountain and Timber Ridge roads into pre-evacuation status on Friday. People are being asked to sign up for Sanders County Emergency Alerts at 406-203-0082 to stay informed of the status of emergency conditions.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office has closed Government Mountain Road and Rock Creek Road to the public. Access is limited to residents and fire personnel only. The Noxon Refuse Site is open regular hours.

There are 524 people assigned to the Bull Gin Complex fires.

