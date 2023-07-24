Lolo National Forest hikes fire danger to 'very high'

MISSOULA - The fire danger level on the Lolo National Forest has been hiked to "very high" due to ongoing hot and dry conditions.



When the fire danger is "very high", fires will start easily from most causes. The fires will spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.

People are being reminded to never leave a campfire unattended and ensure it is cool to the touch before leaving their campsite. Additionally, make sure vehicles are not idling in dry grass and vehicle chains are not dragging when the vehicle is in motion.

For additional information visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.