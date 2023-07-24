Missoula County fire danger raised to 'very high'

MISSOULA - The fire danger level in Missoula County has been raised to "very high," effective immediately.

Hot, dry conditions continue to dry fuels out, prompting Missoula County fire protection agencies to raise the fire danger level on Monday morning.

Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity. People are being urged to use extra caution when outdoors due to the dry fuels.



“Please do your part to prevent a wildfire start. Do not park in dry grass; cross your trailer chains so they don’t drag; mow early in the day and remove rocks from your mowing path; ensure chainsaws and other equipment have approved spark arrestors; and always, make sure that your campfire is attended and DEAD OUT when you leave it! Drown, stir, drown some more, then feel. If it is too hot to touch, then it is too hot to leave,” stated Kristin Mortenson with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Fire officials note that unattended and/or escaped campfires are the top culprit for human-caused fires in Missoula County this year.

There are no fire restrictions in place in the County, but outdoor burning by permit remains closed in Missoula County.

Additional information about fire prevention can be found at https://mcfpa.org/.