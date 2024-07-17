Watch Now
Lolo National Forest moves to ‘extreme’ fire danger

Posted at 8:41 AM, Jul 17, 2024

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest has moved to “extreme” fire danger as our hot and dry weather continues. 

Under “extreme” fire danger, all fires can grow quickly and become “very difficult to fight and may become very dangerous and often last for several days or longer,” a social media post cautions.

While there are not any current restrictions in the Lolo National Forest, people are being asked to be very careful when recreating, especially when using campfires.

Firefighters have responded to 33 fires in the Lolo National Forest to date. All but one of the fires have been human-caused.

