Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula County ramps up fire danger to “extreme”

Fire Danger
MTN News
Fire Danger
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jul 17, 2024

MISSOULA — Continued hot and dry weather has prompted fire managers to raise the fire danger level in Missoula County to “extreme,” effective immediately.

A news release notes:

All fires are potentially serious and small fires become big fires much faster than when fire danger is at the “very high” level. Spot fires are probable, with long-distance spotting likely. 

“Approximately 98% of the 52 wildfires that have occurred this year in Missoula County have been human-caused,” warned Kristin Mortenson, Fire Prevention Specialist with the DNRC Southwestern Land Office. “We have seen numerous illegal and escaped debris burns, and wildfires sparked by equipment, dragging trailer chains, and abandoned or escaped campfires.”

“These are all preventable causes, so we are asking our public to use extra caution when they are working or recreating outside,” Mortenson continued. “Please cross those trailer chains, remember that all outdoor burning in Missoula County is closed, and hay or mow early in the day when it is cooler and check for rocks before cutting.”

There are no current fire restrictions in place in Missoula County. However outdoor burning by permit remains closed. People are asked to be careful when recreating or working outdoors.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for additional information about fire restrictions across Montana.

Wildfire Watch
Deer Creek Fire.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Crews on scene of wildfire in East Missoula

MTN News
4:04 PM, Jul 17, 2024
Saint-Pats.jpg

Missoula County

Smoke from Miller Peak Fire impacting Missoula air quality

MTN News
3:27 PM, Jul 17, 2024
extreme fire danger

Wildfire Watch

Bitterroot National Forest moving to 'extreme' fire danger

MTN News
1:01 PM, Jul 17, 2024
airdrop.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Fire crews continue to attack Deadman Fire complex in Southeast Montana

11:34 AM, Jul 17, 2024
Horse Gulch Fire

Wildfire Watch

Containment increases on Horse Gulch Fire outside of Helena

John Riley
10:51 AM, Jul 17, 2024
Miller Peak Fire

Wildfire Watch

Miller Peak Fire grows to over 1,900 acres southeast of Missoula

MTN News
9:32 AM, Jul 17, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader