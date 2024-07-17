Missoula County ramps up fire danger to “extreme”

MISSOULA — Continued hot and dry weather has prompted fire managers to raise the fire danger level in Missoula County to “extreme,” effective immediately.

A news release notes:

All fires are potentially serious and small fires become big fires much faster than when fire danger is at the “very high” level. Spot fires are probable, with long-distance spotting likely.

“Approximately 98% of the 52 wildfires that have occurred this year in Missoula County have been human-caused,” warned Kristin Mortenson, Fire Prevention Specialist with the DNRC Southwestern Land Office. “We have seen numerous illegal and escaped debris burns, and wildfires sparked by equipment, dragging trailer chains, and abandoned or escaped campfires.”

“These are all preventable causes, so we are asking our public to use extra caution when they are working or recreating outside,” Mortenson continued. “Please cross those trailer chains, remember that all outdoor burning in Missoula County is closed, and hay or mow early in the day when it is cooler and check for rocks before cutting.”

There are no current fire restrictions in place in Missoula County. However outdoor burning by permit remains closed. People are asked to be careful when recreating or working outdoors.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for additional information about fire restrictions across Montana.