Bitterroot National Forest moving to 'extreme' fire danger

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest has raised the fire danger level to “extreme” as the hot and dry weather continues.

A news release notes that fires can quickly start, spread, grow and burn intensely when fire danger is “extreme.”



Officials have also announced that Stage 2 fire restrictions across the forest will go into effect on Friday, July 19.

The following is not allowed when Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or closed of all flammable materials.

Operating an Internal Combustion Engine.

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame

“These restrictions are put in place due to the extremely dry fuels and a fire’s ability to spread quickly under these extreme conditions,” said Bitterroot National Forest Fire Staff Officer Mark Wilson. “We want to protect our community and lands.”



Officials are asking people to be extra careful when heading into the backcountry.

People planning camping trips should follow these fire safety tips:



Pay extra attention to those items that can cause a spark, such as chains on a trailer. Any spark has the potential to ignite a wildfire.

Vehicles must stay on established roads and trails. Avoid driving over dry grass and brush that could be ignited by hot exhaust systems.

Keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp. The best method is to douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again, making sure that all ashes are cold to the touch. It is illegal to have unattended campfires.

Firewood cutters should operate in the cool morning hours and keep a shovel and fire extinguisher nearby. All chainsaws must be equipped with a muffler and spark arrester. Temporary firewood cutting areas that opened on the forest back in June are also closing due to increased fire risks.

Know before you go. Always check with your local Ranger Station prior to your trip to get the most up-to-date information on fire danger and fire restrictions for the area.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ to learn more about current fire restrictions in place throughout Montana.