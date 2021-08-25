Lolo National Forest to lift fire restrictions

MISSOULA — Stage II fire restrictions will be eased on the Lolo National Forest later this week.

Widespread rain over the last ten days, cooler day and nighttime temperatures have reduced the overall fire danger across the Lolo National Forest.

The Lolo National Forest will lift the restrictions at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. Managers will meet to discuss lifting Stage I Fire Restrictions in the Scapegoat Wilderness in the coming days.

Campfires will once again be allowed in campgrounds and in dispersed camping areas for the late summer and early fall recreation season.

However, although restrictions are lifted the fire danger on the Lolo National Forest remains "High" which means a wildfire can still start and spread quickly.

“We appreciate and thank the public for adhering to fire restrictions over the past few weeks,” Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton stated.

“The recent weather has changed conditions for us considerably heading into the end of the summer recreation season. We ask that everyone continues to recreate responsibly while out enjoying the forest.”

Remember to never leave a campfire unattended, and make sure it is cold to the touch before leaving your campsite. Click here for information on campgrounds and seasonal closure dates.

Road, trail, and area closures remain in place in some areas due to ongoing fire activity and fire suppression operations.

To date this fire season, 145 wildfires have started on the Lolo National Forest; 81 human-caused and 64 lightning-caused.

The fire danger is also being eased on the Bitterroot National Forest.

Current fire restrictions information for Montana can be found here.