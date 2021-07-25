Mop-up operations begin for Hemlock Fire north of Whitefish

The Hemlock Fire in the Flathead National Forest, originally estimated to be 35 acres in size, has been updated and is now reported to be 16 acres as of Sunday.

An update from the Tally Lake Ranger District of the Flathead NF said five engines and three water tenders will begin mop-up operations on the fire burning south of Werner Peak.

Personnel assigned to the Hemlock Fire were successful in constructing line and laying hose around all known fires as of Saturday night. Several spots outside the main fire line were quickly identified and suppressed by ground resources aided by aerial support.

On Sunday crews will perform extensive gridding of the area to search for any new activity outside of the main fire perimeter. Heavy equipment resources will remain on scene and aerial support will be available if needed.

There are currently no closures due to the Hemlock Fire.