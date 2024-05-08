May 7, 2024 Western Montana election results (unofficial)

MISSOULA — The polls have closed for the Tuesday, May 7, 2024, election and the results for races across Western Montana are being tallied.



During what some may call a historically low budget year for schools in Montana, many school districts across Western Montana have proposed levies on this year’s school elections ballot.

From Whitefish to Columbia Falls, to Plains to Missoula County, numerous school districts are looking to voters to fund their schools.

Missoula County Public Schools

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is looking for voters to pass four levy requests that are on the school elections ballot.

MCPS is facing an estimated $3.6 million deficit that has already resulted in the cutting of staff, and programs that many students supported.

The district is requesting a general fund levy for the elementary and high school districts and a safety levy also for the elementary and high school districts.

MCPS says the general fund levies will be used to pay the increased cost of operations, including salaries and benefits as well as curriculum and instructional materials.

Under the State of Montana school funding formula, a portion of the allowed general fund must be voted on. Locally voted levies represent about 20% of MCPS general fund revenue.

The general fund levy for the elementary school is valued at $105,134. The cost per $100,000 in assessed property value would be 79¢ per year.

The high school levy is valued at $403,627 and would increase taxes by $1.65 per $100,000 in assessed property value.

The Missoula County Public Schools administrative offices on South Avenue West.

MCPS has also placed two safety levies on this year’s ballot for elementary and high school districts.

The purpose of the safety levies is to support and improve school safety. Some examples include the safety levies that would help pay for include:



Improved campus security systems and facilities

Technology upgrades and maintenance

Preventative services for nurses

School Resource Officers

School counselors and behavioral interventionists

The elementary safety levy is $1.5 million per year and would increase taxes by $11.24 per $100,000 assessed property value.

The high school safety levy is $1 million and would increase property taxes by around $4 per for $100,000 in assessed property value.

Lolo School District

One of those levies comes from the Lolo School District which is asking for approximately $22,156 to cover general expenses, staff salaries, and the cost of doing business.

Lolo School Superintendent Dale Olinger told MTN that despite having a brand new school, the district is still facing challengesand this levy can help the school fund basic needs.

The Lolo School District is asking voters for $22,000 from a general fund levy request in the May 7, 2024, elections.

The levy would bring an increase in property taxes of around just over $2 per year for a $100,000 property.

Woodman School

The Woodman School District located west of Lolo on Highway 12 has a $20,000 general fund levy that will help the school with a significant deficit in the school’s budget.

This levy will be used for normal operating expenses, including staff retention and salaries, supporting instructional programs, curriculum materials, utility expenses, and upkeep of the facilities.

Woodman School asking for $20,000 levy

The cost would be $20.77 per year per $100,000 on assessed property tax value.

Potomac School

The Potomac School District is asking voters to support a general fund levy to help with the budget.

The school is asking for a little over $137,259 and the levy would be used to fund teacher and staff salaries and help with building maintenance.

The Potomac School District is asking voters to support a general fund levy to help with the budget in the May 7, 2024, school elections.

This is the first levy Potomac has voted on since 2008 and the school put this one on the ballot to keep up with increasing inflation rates.

Bonner School

The Bonner School District has two different levies on this year’s ballot which are intended to fill big holes in the school's needs.

The District is asking for a general fund levy to help with the budget along with a safety levy to support school counselors, and behavioral specialists, and update the school’s security systems.

The Bonner School District is asking voters to approve a general fund levy and a safety levy in the May 7, 2024, election.

The general fund levy is for $16,500 per year. Trustees also proposed a safety levy, which would generate about $33,000 per year.

Frenchtown School District

The Frenchtown School District is asking voters to approve a general fund levy.

Frenchtown school officials told MTN the school’s campus is used for many events and shows throughout the year and money from the levy would be used to fund improvements such as safer sidewalks, and upkeep on current infrastructure — along with general needs like salaries and supplies.

The Frenchtown School District is asking voters to approve a general fund levy on the May 7, 2024, school election ballot.

The levy request is for $513,551 a year.

Swan Valley School District

The Swan Valley School District in Condon is requesting two levies — a general fund levy and a technology levy.

The general fund levy is for $10,000 per year.

Also before Swan Valley voters a $10,000 per year for 10 years technology levy.

The money would go towards purchasing, renting, repairing and maintaining technological equipment, including computers and computer network access among other things.

Target Range School

Target Range School in Missoula is running a general fund levy. They are requesting $22,457 for the purpose of paying salaries and benefits.

DeSmet School District

The growing DeSmet School District has a bond on this year’s school election ballot that may no longer need the support of voters.

The $100,000 bond was originally going to be used to purchase land near the school and build a new track and field complex but the City of Missoula recently agreed to lease the land to DeSmet at minimal cost.

Megan Mannering/MTN News

If passed the DeSmet Principal told MTN the money would still go towards the track and field complex.

Bitterroot Valley Community College

The trustees for the Bitterroot Valley Community College District are requesting an estimated $197,000 per year for four years for the district.

The 1.5 mill levy is the minimum amount required by the Montana Legislature to secure state funding for the college and would be used to cover operating costs.

Jean Butler Board of Trustees members Carrie Guarino, Paul Ashcraft and Jean Butler say they won't give up on the possibility of the Bitterroot Valley Community College.

This request comes after a levy failed in the Spring of 2022.

Kalispell Public Schools

Kalispell Public Schools is asking voters to approve two levy measures that would provide increased local funding for technology and the general fund at Kalispell elementary and high schools.

KPS is asking voters to renew an existing levy that is set to expire on June 24, 2024. If approved by voters, the elementary technology levy will keep the current tax rate.

The Kalispell High School general fund levy in the amount of $700,000 will fund current staff at all four high schools and partially cover inflationary costs.

The $1.5 million levy would fund a variety of costs related to the day-to-day operations of Flathead and Glacier High School.

The levy will allow the district to maintain the current level of staffing and programs including athletics, activities, Agricultural Education, Fine Arts and Career Readiness.

If the levy is not approved, the district officials say they will lose multiple full-time high school teachers.

Columbia Falls School District

The Columbia Falls School District is running three levies.

The three levies are an elementary and high school operations levies and a high school building reserve levy.

The $1.375 million building reserve levy would go towards a new roof for the high school. The levy is for two years for a total cost of $2.75 million.

The Columbia Falls Schools District is asking voters to approve three levy requests in the May 7, 2024, election. Money from one of the levies would be used to replace the roof at the high school.

The Columbia Falls Elementary General Fund Levy request is $430,000 for maintaining and operating the district.

The Columbia Falls High School general fund levy is $157,000 also for maintaining and operating the high school.

Whitefish School District

The Whitefish School District has an operational levy of $108,337 for the general fund.

MTN News

School officials say the money would fund teacher and staff salaries and meet the needs of a growing student body. The operational levy will provide support for increases in staff and salaries.

West Valley School

West Valley School is a K through 8 district in Kalispell where they take a unique approach to learning with small classes and individualized teaching.

However, school officials told MTN that could all be in jeopardy if the two levies that are on the ballot do not pass.

The $83,000 Technology Levy per year for 10 years...aims to cover software fees for state testing, repair or replacement of computers needed for these tests, cybersecurity tools, and IT support.

The West Valley School District in Kalispell is asking voters to approve two levy requests in the May 7, 2024, election.

West Valley School is seeking a $347,000 General Fund levy. School officials say the money will maintain student-to-teacher ratios, support struggling learners, and address facility repairs.

Plains School District

In Sanders County, the Plains School District is asking for a $100,000 levy to better fund classroom programs and to recruit and retain qualified teachers and staff.

A file photo of a Plains School District classroom.

Last year Plains requested a $100,000 levy but it failed by 200 votes. The last time a general fund levy passed was 11 years ago.

Kalispell City Council

Kalispell City Council seats for Ward 1 and Ward 2 are on this ballot.

That's because incorrect ballots were distributed to voters for the November 7, 2023 election.

Election officials in Flathead County were directed by a district court judge to redo the two Kalispell city council elections.

The Kalispell City Council Chambers

The Kalispell City Council includes eight councilors, two from each ward elected to staggered four-year terms.

The candidates for Ward 1 include incumbent Kari Sue Gabriel and Wes Walker.

The candidates for Ward 2 are Gabriel Dillon and incumbent Sam Nunnally.

Evergreen Fire District

The Evergreen Fire District has a revised levy of $2.5 million to fund its fire department after key funding was taken away.

In 2019, the voters approved a 10-year levy generating initially $631,000 annually until its expiration on June 30, 2029.

Upon its expiration critical funding for wages, benefits and staff will cease.

To address this financial gap, Evergreen Fire is requesting this revised levy to fund its capital improvement fund for apparatus replacement.