LOLO PASS — A small wildfire that was reported near Lolo Pass on Tuesday will be mopped up on Wednesday.

The Lee Creek Fire is approximately 1.5 miles northeast of Lolo Pass in the vicinity of Wagon Mountain.

The Lolo National Forest reports the fire is .75 acres after crews slowed the spread of the blaze and were able to establish a fireline around the perimeter.

A Type 1 hotshot crew will conduct mop-up operations Wednesday with help from a helicopter wetting hot spots as needed.