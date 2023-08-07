Niarada Fire near Elmo burning over 18,000 acres

ELMO - The Niarada Fire 12 miles west of Elmo has grown to 18,366 acres and is 7% contained as of Monday morning.

The blaze was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023, as part of the widespread lightning storm that went through the area.

An evacuation order issued on Friday, Aug. 4 by the Lake County Sheriff's Office for homes covered south of Highway 93 between Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane remains in effect.

The evacuation notice covers the following roads:



Alexander Lane

Early Dawn Road

Spring Lane Road

Walking Horse Lane

Windward Heights Road

Wildhorse View

Buffalo Bridge Road

Saddle Drive

Island Butte Lane

Bridle Path

Ten Deuce Way

Cliffview Drive

Ricketts Road

Additionally, the remainder of the town of Elmo is in "ready" status.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation warning for Hubbart Dam Road from the intersection of Crossover Road south to Highway 28.

A mandatory evacuation remains in place from the top of the Pass on Brown’s Meadow Road South to Highway 28 and also includes Kofford Ridge Road.

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts.

Fire managers report the Niarada Fire received light rain over the weekend which helped to moderate fire behavior and allowed crews more chances to build direct fire lines immediately adjacent to the fire in some areas. A large complement of engines and hand crews arrived Sunday to help bolster suppression efforts.

Firefighters continued working to secure lines along Cromwell Creek Road on the fire's northeastern perimeter, cooling hotspots and mopping up inward from control lines approximately 15 to 20 feet. Crews also continued assessing and preparing structure protection measures outside Elmo towards Big Arm.

Fire managers are shifting some crews from other areas of the Niarada and Mill Pocket fires to the southern and eastern sides of the fire to prepare for potential firing operations over the next few days. The operations reduce fuels between firelines and the active fire edge, helping to build a fuel break along the constructed line.

Firefighters working the Mill Pocket Fire continue to improve constructed firelines, according to the Monday update, and the blaze is considered to be approximately 35% contained.

Drivers should use extreme caution on Highway 28. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph due to poor visibility, and firefighters and equipment are still working in the area.

The Red Cross has a shelter for evacuees from the Niarada wildfire. The shelter is located at the Polson High School.

There are 167 people assigned to the blazes.