Some evacuations lifted near Niarada, Mill Pocket fires

KALISPELL – The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is lifting evacuation orders in the area of two wildfires.
The evacuation notice from Browns Meadow Pass to Montana Highway 28 — including Kofford Ridge Road and Battle Butte Road — near the Niarada Fire has been lifted.
Additionally, the pre-evacuation warning for Hubbart Dam Road from the intersection of Crossover Road south to Montana Highway 28 near the Mill Pocket Fire has been lifted.
Officials note that decisions to lift or expand any evacuation areas or status are made based on the current and predicted fire conditions, done in concert with all decision-making parties, and will be announced through official channels.
The following evacuation orders issued by the Lake County Sheriff's Office — remain in effect in the area of the Niarada Fire:
- Alexander Lane
- Early Dawn Road
- Spring Lane Road
- Walking Horse Lane
- Windward Heights Road
- Wildhorse View
- Buffalo Bridge Road
- Saddle Drive
- Island Butte Lane
- Bridle Path
- Ten Deuce Way
- Cliffview Drive
- Ricketts Road
Additionally, the remainder of the town of Elmo is in "ready" status.
