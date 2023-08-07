Some evacuations lifted near Niarada, Mill Pocket fires

KALISPELL – The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is lifting evacuation orders in the area of two wildfires.

The evacuation notice from Browns Meadow Pass to Montana Highway 28 — including Kofford Ridge Road and Battle Butte Road — near the Niarada Fire has been lifted.

Additionally, the pre-evacuation warning for Hubbart Dam Road from the intersection of Crossover Road south to Montana Highway 28 near the Mill Pocket Fire has been lifted.

Officials note that decisions to lift or expand any evacuation areas or status are made based on the current and predicted fire conditions, done in concert with all decision-making parties, and will be announced through official channels.

The following evacuation orders issued by the Lake County Sheriff's Office — remain in effect in the area of the Niarada Fire:



Alexander Lane

Early Dawn Road

Spring Lane Road

Walking Horse Lane

Windward Heights Road

Wildhorse View

Buffalo Bridge Road

Saddle Drive

Island Butte Lane

Bridle Path

Ten Deuce Way

Cliffview Drive

Ricketts Road

Additionally, the remainder of the town of Elmo is in "ready" status.

