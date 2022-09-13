No change seen at Bull Gin Complex fires burning in Sanders County

THOMPSON FALLS - No change is being reported at the Bull Gin Complex of fires in Sanders County.

The blazes have burned a total of 3,047 acres and remain 0% contained, according to the Tuesday update.

The Complex is comprised of the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire.

Government Fire: 1,791 acres (NE of Noxon)

1,791 acres (NE of Noxon) Billiard Fire: 992 acres (NE of Heron)

992 acres (NE of Heron) Isabella Lake Fire: 264 acres (Cabinet Mountains Wilderness)

MTN News

Fire managers report minimal growth was seen on Monday and that aircraft were unable to fly due to smoky conditions and low visibility.

Smoke from local fires and fires to the west will remain close to the ground on Tuesday limiting visibility and drivers are asked to adhere to lowered speeds along area roads.

Government Fire

On the west side of the fire, in the Government Creek area, the fire slowly burned to the control lines, allowing firefighters to clear trees as they fall over the control line and utilize water to cool the fire’s edge. On the east side, heavy equipment crews is working toward each other from the north and south, to connect a fuel break along the Rock Creek drainage. Crews will complete the installation of hose lays north of residences and south of the fire from Government Mountain Road to Rock Creek Roads on Tuesday.

Billiard Fire

Firefighters successfully implemented small firing operations along the 2290 road to consume fuels between the control line and the main fire. Crews quickly extinguished small spot fires that appeared on the northwest side of the fire. A dozer opened the 2293 road to serve as a check-line as the fire moved south. Water systems including hoses, sprinklers, pumps, and portable water tanks are in place for all structures along Blue Creek, Blue Creek Bay, Hillside Lane, and Fatman Road.

Isabella Lake Fire

The fire remains unstaffed and monitored.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office placed the residents along Government Mountain and Timber Ridge roads into pre-evacuation status on Friday. People are being asked to sign up for Sanders County Emergency Alerts at 406-203-0082 to stay informed of the status of emergency conditions.

An emergency declaration has been issued by the Sanders County Commission due to area wildfires.

Information regarding road and trail closures can be found on the Kootenai National Forest website.

There are 607 people assigned to the Bull Gin Complex fires.

