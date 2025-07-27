Over 500 lightning strikes spark dozens of fires in Lolo & Bitterroot National Forests

WESTERN MONTANA — Following Saturday night's thunderstorms, 10 new lightning-caused fires have been discovered in the Bitterroot National Forest — five of which are under control, according to Discover Bitterroot National Forest's Facebook Page.

More than 500 lightning strikes have been confirmed in the forest in the past 24 hours.



Laird Creek Fire (4.5 acres): Involves 40 firefighters and two helicopters. Crews are improving fire-lines and starting mop-up today.

Dominic Butte Fire (2.5 acres): Currently manned by 30 firefighters and three helicopters.

Pan Lake Fire (2 acres): Initial attack by 10 firefighters continues with line construction.

Mink Lake Fire (0.2 acres): One helicopter has conducted water drops. Rappelers were ordered, but winds were too harsh.

Maynard Creek Fire (0.1 acres): Five firefighters and one engine are mop-up today.

French Basin, Spring Creek, Sula Ridge, Sula Creek and Took Saddle Fires (all 0.1 acres): All reported out.

Firefighters from the Lolo National Forest are also responding to smoke reports in the Missoula Ranger District, according to Lolo National Forest's Facebook Page.



The Lavina Fire (1 acre and located 12 miles southeast of Stevensville): Lolo and Bitterroot crews are on scene, with more resources on the way.

The Dalles Fire (0.2 acres and 16 miles south of Clinton): Has rappellers conducting bucket drops using a Type 3 helicopter.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

