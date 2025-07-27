Over 500 lightning strikes spark dozens of fires in Lolo & Bitterroot National Forests

WESTERN MONTANA — Following Saturday night's thunderstorms, 10 new lightning-caused fires have been discovered in the Bitterroot National Forest — five of which are under control, according to Discover Bitterroot National Forest's Facebook Page.
More than 500 lightning strikes have been confirmed in the forest in the past 24 hours.
- Laird Creek Fire (4.5 acres): Involves 40 firefighters and two helicopters. Crews are improving fire-lines and starting mop-up today.
- Dominic Butte Fire (2.5 acres): Currently manned by 30 firefighters and three helicopters.
- Pan Lake Fire (2 acres): Initial attack by 10 firefighters continues with line construction.
- Mink Lake Fire (0.2 acres): One helicopter has conducted water drops. Rappelers were ordered, but winds were too harsh.
- Maynard Creek Fire (0.1 acres): Five firefighters and one engine are mop-up today.
- French Basin, Spring Creek, Sula Ridge, Sula Creek and Took Saddle Fires (all 0.1 acres): All reported out.
Firefighters from the Lolo National Forest are also responding to smoke reports in the Missoula Ranger District, according to Lolo National Forest's Facebook Page.
- The Lavina Fire (1 acre and located 12 miles southeast of Stevensville): Lolo and Bitterroot crews are on scene, with more resources on the way.
- The Dalles Fire (0.2 acres and 16 miles south of Clinton): Has rappellers conducting bucket drops using a Type 3 helicopter.
We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.