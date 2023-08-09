Pre-evacuation notice issued near Ridge Fire

KALISPELL – A pre-evacuation notice is being issued for some residents in the area of the Ridge Fire in Flathead County.

The notice is being issued along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier.

A pre-evacuation means the agencies involved believe there is a possibility of the fire spreading into the area.

People should make arrangements for their homes, pets, livestock and family and also have a plan in place to evacuate should the need arise.

Officials say the decision was made based on current weather predictions of low humidity and higher winds.

The American Red Cross has established a shelter in Columbia Falls.

People planning to use the facility are asked to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 prior to arriving.

A news release notes this is not a mandatory evacuation and Flathead Sheriff’s Office personnel will conduct door-to-door notifications of residents in the affected area.

Visit https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFB7CC4C6C0A to sign up for emergency notifications.

The Flathead County OES Public Information Line is also available at 406-758-2111.

Officials note that people who are unable to get through should leave their contact information and their call will be returned.