Red Cross shelter opens in Columbia Falls for Ridge Fire evacuees

KALISPELL – The American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter after authorities issued a pre-evacuation notice for some residents in the area of the Ridge Fire.

The shelter is set up at Columbia Falls Junior High School which is located at 1805 Talbot Road. People planning to use the shelter are asked to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 prior to arrival.

Evacuees should bring all necessary medications, cell phones, cell phone chargers, toiletries, flashlights, pillows, other bedding — if you’d prefer not to use the blankets provided — and other items you may need in order to be comfortable while at a shelter.

MTN News

This shelter is pet friendly but will only be accepting cats and dogs. Pets will be housed in a separate area of the school, and owners must have a responsible person always present at the shelter. Pet owners must bring an appropriate size kennel for each animal, leashes, food, and water for a minimum of three days, bowls, and all supplies including waste bags and litter.

Vaccination records are preferred, but not required. However, proof of a rabies vaccination is required, and if no proof is provided, the animal will not be allowed out of the kennel. Pets must be leashed at all times when outside. Owners are responsible for picking up all pet waste.