Railroad work sparks 100+ acre wildlands fire near Dixon

DIXON — Firefighters are up against gusty wind conditions Wednesday evening, battling a wildlands fire west of Dixon.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire spokesperson CT Camel says Montana Rail Link was cutting rail about 5 miles west of Dixon, when gusty winds spread the sparks causing a wildlands fire. As of Wednesday evening, the fire was 100 plus acres in size.

Camel says the fire is moving east along the river and railroad track, and at this time, no structures are threatened.

Camel said there are about 25 CSKT Division of Fire personnel on the scene. CSKT firefighters are using roads to create control lines and accessing water from the nearby river.

He said their biggest concern is the gusty winds. Camel says they hope the rain and snow forecasted for that region overnight into Thursday will damper the fire.

Dixon rural fire department also responded to the wildlands fire.