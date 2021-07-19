Ravalli County enacts Stage II fire restrictions

HAMILTON — Ravalli County becomes the latest jurisdiction to employ Stage II fire restrictions as a means of countering the extreme fire danger caused by the current hot, dry weather.

Ravalli County commissioners were briefed Monday morning by local fire managers, who said while the Bitterroot is keeping ahead of a number of smaller wildfires that have started, there's growing concern over what the coming weeks will bring.

Bitterroot National Forest's fire manager told the board that readings of the "energy release component", a figure which measures how dry fire fuels are, is at the highest level in 10-years. That means any spark now could easily start fires.

Under the Stage II restrictions, which go into effect immediately, all campfires are banned, and "hoot owl" restrictions are in effect for logging and other industrial operations. However, the county is granting an exemption to agricultural operations, as long as fire extinguishers are kept nearby.

The move comes after Bitterroot National Forest enacted Stage II fire restrictions over the weekend.

Bitterroot National Forest crews were kept busy with a couple of smaller fires over the weekend, including a "hold over" lightning fire from last week on Hughes Creek, which burned about 2.5 acres.

The Forest Service is setting up a "SEAT", or single engine air tanker base at Ravalli County Airport in Hamilton this week to keep equipment close for fast response to fires where needed.

