Ravalli County FWP sites under Stage II fire restrictions

MISSOULA - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) announced on Friday that they are joining Ravalli County and the Bitterroot National Forest in imposing Stage II fire restrictions.

The hike in the fire danger level went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday morning.

All state parks, fishing access sites and wildlife management areas in Ravalli County are under Stage II restrictions, according to FWP.

Under Stage II restrictions, the following is prohibited at FWP sites:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or closed of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine (prohibited 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.).

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

People may use a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

The restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant long-term change in fire danger and orders are rescinded.

Additional information regarding fire restrictions can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.