Red Cross opens evacuation shelter for Arlee residents impacted by Big Knife fire

ARLEE — The Montana Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter for those displaced by the Big Knife wildfire burning east of Arlee in Lake County.

The Red Cross shelter is located at the Arlee Community Center, 34086 Pow Wow Road.

The shelter will provide a safe place to stay, meals, information, and access to other community resources. All services are free and no reservations are required.

Families who need services may also call the Montana Red Cross at 800-272-6668.

Friday Big Knife fire officials visited nearby homes giving evacuation warnings notifying residents to be prepared to leave in anticipation of shifting winds.

The Big Knife fire sparked Monday from a passing lightning storm. The fire has burned 631 acres as of Friday morning.

A Local Type 3 organization is managing the lightning-sparked fire which remains 0% contained.

The Canal Road from Mountain Home Road to the Jocko Canyon remains closed.

