Ridge Fire at 3,100 acres, 10% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - The Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse has burned 3,132 acres and is 10% contained as of Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

A pre-evacuation noticeremains in effect along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier.

A pre-evacuation notice remains in effect for private property along Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public.

MTN News

As firefighting efforts continue on the Ridge Fire, the Tin Soldier Complex, and other fires in the area, a closure is in place to provide for public and firefighter safety.

The American Red Cross has an emergency shelter available at Columbia Falls Junior High School. People planning to use the shelter are asked to call 1-800-733-2767 prior to arriving.

Fire managers report that increased smoke and fire behavior are being generated from the eastern side of the fire.

There are 481 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.