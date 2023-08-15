Ridge Fire burning 3,100 acres, 12% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - The Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse has grown slightly to burned 3,175, with containment growing to 12% as of Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

A pre-evacuation noticeremains in effect along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public.

As firefighting efforts continue on the Ridge Fire, the Tin Soldier Complex, and other fires in the area, a closure remains in place.

MTN News

The American Red Cross has an emergency shelter available at Columbia Falls Junior High School. People planning to use the shelter are asked to call 1-800-733-2767 prior to arriving.

Fire managers report that four large air tankers dropped loads of fire retardant on the east side of the fire on Monday while two Scooper airplanes and three helicopters worked to drop water on the fire directly.

There are 485 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.