Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Ridge Fire burning 3,100 acres, 12% contained

The lightning-sparked Ridge Fire is burning six miles southeast of Hungry Horse on the Flathead National Forest.
Ridge Fire Map
MTN News
Ridge Fire Map
Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 12:17:16-04

HUNGRY HORSE - The Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse has grown slightly to burned 3,175, with containment growing to 12% as of Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

A pre-evacuation noticeremains in effect along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public.

As firefighting efforts continue on the Ridge Fire, the Tin Soldier Complex, and other fires in the area, a closure remains in place.

Ridge Fire Map

The American Red Cross has an emergency shelter available at Columbia Falls Junior High School. People planning to use the shelter are asked to call 1-800-733-2767 prior to arriving.

Fire managers report that four large air tankers dropped loads of fire retardant on the east side of the fire on Monday while two Scooper airplanes and three helicopters worked to drop water on the fire directly.

There are 485 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!