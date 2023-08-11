Ridge Fire holding stead at 2,940 acres, 1% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - Little change is being reported on Friday from the Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse.

The blaze is holding at 2,940 acres and is 1% contained.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier.

A pre-evacuation notice remains in effect for private property along Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public.

MTN News

The American Red Cross has an emergency shelter for residents affected by the Ridge Fire at Columbia Falls Junior High School. People planning to use the shelter are asked to call 1-800-733-2767 prior to arriving.

As firefighting efforts continue on the Ridge Fire, the Tin Soldier Complex, and other fires in the area, a closure is in place to provide for public and firefighter safety. Click here for additional information.

There are 325 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.