HUNGRY HORSE - No change is being reported on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, from the Ridge Fire southeast of Hungry Horse.

The blaze has burned 3,655 acres with containment holding at 76%.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public and an additional area closure remains in place.

According to the Monday update, the Doris Point Fire has burned 1,597 acres with containment growing to 68%.

There are 407 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.