Slight growth seen at Bull Gin Complex fires in Sanders County

THOMPSON FALLS - The Bull Gin Complex of fires in western Sanders County has grown slightly from 3,824 acres to 3,882 acres, according to the Tuesday update.

The Complex is made up of the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire.

Government Fire : 2,470 acres; 0% contained

2,470 acres; 0% contained Billiard Fire: 1,125 acres; 6% contained

1,125 acres; 6% contained Isabella Lake Fire: 287 acres; 0% contained

Fire managers report that fire activity is expected to be low to moderate on Tuesday, mostly due to increased cloud coverage and increased relative humidity.

MTN News

The Tuesday update notes that although wet conditions have occurred, smoke will persist, and the fires still have the potential to spread. It will take a season-ending event to fully extinguish the Bull Gin Complex fires.

Government Fire

The fire remains above Government Creek on the west side, and it is still above the Rock Creek drainage on the east side. Fire activity is expected to slightly increase as it reaches new fuels, possibly reaching the creek by Wednesday. Flames are continuing to back slowly down slopes. Despite burning slowly, the heavy fuels within the active portions of this fire continue to hold a fair amount of heat, resulting in smoke events like what was seen on Monday. Firefighters continue to prioritize structure protection near private property near the southern portion of the fire.

Billiard Fire

The fire continues to burn in heavy, dense forest. Crews are continuing to monitor and test pumps near structures and private property. Firefighters are also actively patrolling and monitoring structures along Blue Creek, Blue Creek Bay, Hillside Lane, and Fatman Road.

Isabella Lake Fire

The fire remains unstaffed and monitored.

Residents along Government Mountain and Timber Ridge roads remain in pre-evacuation status. People are being asked to sign up for Sanders County Emergency Alerts at 406-203-0082 to stay informed of the status of emergency conditions. The Sanders County Sheriff's Office has closed Government Mountain Road and Rock Creek Road to the public.

There are 496 people assigned to the Bull Gin Complex fires.