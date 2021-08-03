Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Some Boulder 2700 fire evacuees to be allowed to return home

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Boulder 2700 Fire
Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 12:30:35-04

POLSON — Some of the Finley Point residents who have been evacuated due to the Boulder 2700 fire will be allowed to return home on Tuesday.

Finley Point residents located south of Mahood Lane can meet with Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 12 p.m. at mile marker 2 on Montana Highway 35. All homes north of Mahood Lane to mile marker 13 on Highway 35 will remain evacuated at this time.

Deputies will give residents a tag to allow them to return to their homes on Finley Point. All homes north of Mahood Lane will remain evacuated at this time.

The CSKT Division of Fire notes residents in this area remain at "Set", and should be ready to leave at any time.

The fire damaged the main power lines and poles in the area. The power company is working to get them restored but residents should expect the power to be out, along with phone lines.

A Red Cross shelter for evacuees remains open at Linderman Gym in Polson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere