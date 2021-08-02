Polson Walmart manager helps those affected by Boulder 2700 fire

POLSON — “Doing whatever it takes” is the attitude that Polson community members have, as they lean on each other and support those who need it most.

With several structures burned and evacuations put in place along Finley Point on Flathead Lake, locals are providing basic necessities to those who have already been evacuated.

“We're just here to help. I mean, obviously, we're not up there on the fire doing that piece of it but we want to build to help the community on this side of it,” said Polson Walmart store manager Dan Dewitt.

Dan and his overnight crew opened the store around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning when they noticed people rolling into their parking lot with trailers and the only belongings they could grab.

MTN News

“And we're donating like toothbrush and toothpaste and all the toiletries that people are needing that they got it you know cuz they got evacuated quick some didn't have any notice they just knock on the door," said Dewitt. "Hey, you got to get out of here, you know you need to get to a safe spot.”

The Polson Walmart acted right away letting people in to buy whatever they needed, that they may have not been able to grab while evacuating.

Devastation of Boulder 2700 fire seen from Flathead Lake

“Actually, means a lot," said Jòse Megias, Polson Walmart assistant manager. "It makes you feel like you're part of something, and it really makes you think about how close knit the community is.”

The community of Polson has since started a free breakfast program, where those affected by the Boulder 2700 fire can come, have a meal cooked for them and have a roof over their head while they wait to hear about the status of their home.

“It's a Montana way it's a small town thing. You just do what you need to do, or do what is needed to help the people that that needed the most. So it's great to collaborate with like the elks and whoever else wants to get involved, and we just come together and do what needs to be done.” - Polson Chamber of Commerce board member Rich Forbis

Dan was also at the Elks Club, cooking breakfast and volunteering his time. The community is small but strong as they band together doing whatever it takes.

They are not sure how long they will be here serving the community, but they will be here as long as there are people who need it.

