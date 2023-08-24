Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in effect for Northwest Montana

KALISPELL - Fire officials report that despite recent rainfall, the fire danger remains very high and drought conditions persist across much of Northwest Montana.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in effect as of Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

When the fire danger is “Very High”, fires of all types start quickly and burn intensely.

Federal, state, and private jurisdictions under Stage 2 restrictions include:



Flathead National Forest: Including Hungry Horse, Glacier View, Swan Lake, Spotted Bear and Tally Ranger Districts to include the Great Bear Wilderness, Mission Mountain Wilderness, and the Flathead National Forest portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

the Great Bear Wilderness, Mission Mountain Wilderness, and the Flathead National Forest portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Kootenai National Forest: Including Rexford, Fortine, Three Rivers, Libby, and Cabinet Ranger Districts.

Glacier National Park

US Fish & Wildlife Service

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC): Including Kalispell, Libby, Stillwater, Swan, and Plains Units.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) Region 1: Within Flathead County, Lincoln County, and Sanders County.

FWP sites in Lake County have downgraded to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions without exemptions (campfire ban will remain intact).

Flathead County: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

Lake County: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Lincoln County: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

Sanders County: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

Green Diamond: Not allowing campfires on their lands.

Flathead Ridge Ranch: Prohibiting campfires on their lands

Southern Pine Plantation of Montana: Not allowing campfires.

Stimson Private Timber Company: All lands are closed to the public.

Stoltze Timber Company: Not allowing campfires on their lands.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions prohibit the following acts until further notice:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire. EXEMPTION: Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding materials within three feet of the device. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following acts are prohibited between 1:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and a one-hour foot patrol in the work area is required following the cessation of all activities as identified below:



Operating any internal combustion engine. EXEMPTIONS: Operating generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator. Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act if the authorization allows operation of an Internal Combustion Engine. Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame. EXEMPTION: Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act if the authorization allows operation of torches or welding. Using an explosive. Operating Motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

OTHER EXEMPTIONS:



Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted. *Review local ordinances specific to jurisdiction.

Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.

Violations:



People can be fined up to $5,000 individually or $10,000 for an organization and imprisoned up to 6 months for violating restrictions and closures. People can be held liable for all suppression costs and damages if they start a fire.

For current wildfire and restrictions information visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.



Know your risk and do your part to prevent accidental wildfire ignitions this summer:

