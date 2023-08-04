Tin Soldier Complex Fires at 2,368 acres, 0% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - The Tin Soldier Complex fires 17 miles east of Swan Lake have grown to a total of 2,368 acres as of Friday morning.

The complex is made up of four fires burning in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

Past fire activity has included torching, spotting, and active consumption of heavy fuels.

Current Acres burned as of the morning of Aug. 4, 2023:



Bruce Fire – 977 acres at 0% containment

Kah Mtn Fire – 304 acres at 0% containment

Sullivan Fire – 1,087 acres at 0% containment

Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – Out.

Fire managers report that moderate fire growth and activity was seen on Thursday with an overall increase in acreage of 307 acres. F

An evacuation issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for Heinrude community near the Hungry Horse Reservoir remains in effect.

Fire personnel have started initial structure protection efforts for the Spotted Bear Ranch, Diamond R Ranch and the Spotted Bear Ranger Station compound that will continue into Friday.

Restrictions/Closures:



Stage 1 fire restrictions are currently in effect. Stage 2 fire restrictions will take effect on Aug. 5.

A road restriction is in effect for the East and West Side South Fork Roads.

A closure is in effect for the front country of the Spotted Bear district.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for air space over the Tin Soldier Complex to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft operating in the area.

There are 70 people assigned to the Tin Solider Complex fires which remain 0% contained.