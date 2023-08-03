Tin Soldier Complex Fires continue to burn in Flathead County

HUNGRY HORSE - The Tin Soldier Complex fires 17 miles east of Swan Lake have burned a total of 2,061 acres as of Thursday morning.
The Tin Soldier Complex is made up of four fires burning in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.
Fire activity has included torching, spotting, and active consumption of heavy fuels.
Current Acres burned as of the morning of Aug. 3, 2023:
- Bruce Fire – 889 acres at 0% containment
- Kah Mtn Fire – 257 acres at 0% containment
- Sullivan Fire – 914 acres at 0% containment
- Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – Contained and controlled.
An evacuation has been issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for Heinrude community near the Hungry Horse Reservoir.
Restrictions/Closures:
- Stage 1 fire restrictions are currently in effect. Stage 2 fire restrictions will take effect on Aug. 5.
- A road restriction is in effect for the East and West Side South Fork Roads.
- A closure is in effect for the front country of the Spotted Bear district.
- A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for air space over the Tin Soldier Complex to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft operating in the area.