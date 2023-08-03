Tin Soldier Complex Fires continue to burn in Flathead County

HUNGRY HORSE - The Tin Soldier Complex fires 17 miles east of Swan Lake have burned a total of 2,061 acres as of Thursday morning.

The Tin Soldier Complex is made up of four fires burning in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

Fire activity has included torching, spotting, and active consumption of heavy fuels.

Current Acres burned as of the morning of Aug. 3, 2023:



Bruce Fire – 889 acres at 0% containment

Kah Mtn Fire – 257 acres at 0% containment

Sullivan Fire – 914 acres at 0% containment

Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – Contained and controlled.

An evacuation has been issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for Heinrude community near the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Restrictions/Closures:

