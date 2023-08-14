Tin Soldier Complex Fires update: Aug. 14, 2023

HUNGRY HORSE - The Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, update shows the Tin Soldier Complex fires east of Swan Lake have burned 2,362 acres and are 0% contained.

However, fire managers note there was not an overnight flight so an update on acreage is not available at this time.

The complex is made up of four fires burning in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

Current acres burned as of Friday, Aug. 11, 2023:



Bruce Fire – 1002 acres at 0% containment

Kah Mtn Fire – 451 acres at 0% containment

Sullivan Fire – 1,241 acres at 0% containment

Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – Out.

The Bruce, Kah and Sullivan fires are being managed with point source protection to protect values at risk. Values at risk include Stony Communications Site, hydro-electric plant, Heinrude residential community, commercial guest ranches and the Spotted Bear Ranger Station compound.

Fire personnel are continuing structure protection efforts for the Spotted Bear Ranch, Diamond R Ranch and the Spotted Bear Ranger Station compound. Structure protection efforts for the Heinrude residential community are continuing. Crews have finished wrapping the Spotted Bear Lookout.

An evacuation previously issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir also remains closed to all public access, including both the east and west side roads. Additionally, East Side Road #38 and West Side South Fork Road #895 are be closed to public use for public and firefighter safety.

Restrictions/Closures:

